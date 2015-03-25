Danica Patrick will race in Saturday night's Sprint All-Star race after capturing fan vote

next Image 1 of 2

Danica Patrick won the fan vote to race in the Sprint All-Star race.

Patrick will start the race at the back of the 22-car field Saturday night.

This will be her first Sprint All-Star race.

The 31-year-old Patrick has only one top-10 finish in 21 career Sprint Cup starts. She's captured one pole — the season-opening Daytona 500.

Patrick ran 10 Sprint Cup races last year in NASCAR's top series. She ran mostly on the Nationwide Series where she was voted their most popular driver.

She's 28th this year in the Sprint Cup point standings after 11 races.

Patrick competed in the Sprint Showdown on Saturday night, but finished ninth and failed to qualify on the track for the $1 million Sprint All-Star race.