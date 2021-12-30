Dana White shuts down Jake Paul by trolling him with ‘PED’ challenge

UFC President Dana White is putting the boot down on chances for celebrity boxer Jake Paul to fight more guys from the Octagon.

As Paul boasts an undefeated boxing record (5-0) against pugilists like Tyron Woodley, he’s beginning to switch his interest to target UFC fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Desperate for an exemption to be made, the 24-year-old is keeping Dana White’s name in his promotional materials — dubbing White a "coke head," with little intrigue expressed by the chief. Paul has also called out UFC fighters’ contracts as chump change compared to his pay-per-view events’ revenue.

Dana bumped the critiques by challenging Paul to PED testing — winking at Paul’s improbable road to victory.

"I got a challenge for Jake Paul. This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head," Dana stated, via The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast. "He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

With a slew of contracts to oversee among a hungry pool of fighters, Dana’s disregard to feed Paul’s ego and clout represents his vision and preservation of his company’s rising stock — dominating ratings since the start of the pandemic.

"No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract)," White declared. "You notice how he wants to fight f---ing everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bulls--t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball."