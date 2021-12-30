Expand / Collapse search
Dana White shuts down Jake Paul by trolling him with ‘PED’ challenge

Paul is undefeated in the boxing ring

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
UFC President Dana White is putting the boot down on chances for celebrity boxer Jake Paul to fight more guys from the Octagon.

As Paul boasts an undefeated boxing record (5-0) against pugilists like Tyron Woodley, he’s beginning to switch his interest to target UFC fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

UFC President Dana White looks on during the UFC 265 press conference at at Toyota Center on August 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Desperate for an exemption to be made, the 24-year-old is keeping Dana White’s name in his promotional materials — dubbing White a "coke head," with little intrigue expressed by the chief. Paul has also called out UFC fighters’ contracts as chump change compared to his pay-per-view events’ revenue.

Dana bumped the critiques by challenging Paul to PED testing — winking at Paul’s improbable road to victory.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"I got a challenge for Jake Paul. This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head," Dana stated, via The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast. "He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

With a slew of contracts to oversee among a hungry pool of fighters, Dana’s disregard to feed Paul’s ego and clout represents his vision and preservation of his company’s rising stock — dominating ratings since the start of the pandemic.

US YouTube personality Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in event ahead of the boxing fight against US martial artist Tyron Woodley  in Tampa, Florida, on December 17, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

"No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract)," White declared. "You notice how he wants to fight f---ing everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bulls--t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball."