Damian Lillard files for divorce shortly after trade to Bucks: report

Less than one week after becoming the prized player of a blockbuster trade, Damian Lillard has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Kay'La.

Lillard filed for divorce Monday, according to Willamette Week, five days after he was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He and his wife have been together since college and have three children together.

The two married in September 2021, but Lillard is said to have cited "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

The petition was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon, the state where Lillard spent his first 11 NBA seasons as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The filing states that Kay'La moved into a $2.7 million home in West Linn, the same Portland suburb where Lillard remained in the couple's $7.7 million home.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, was sent to the Bucks in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns. Portland acquired Jrue Holiday (who was quickly dealt to the Boston Celtics), Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first-round draft pick and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

The Suns landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

JRUE HOLIDAY’S WIFE SHARES MESSAGE DETAILING IMPACT OF SUDDEN TRADE FROM MILWAUKEE: 'WE’RE HUMANS'

The trade came nearly three months after Lillard requested one.

The Trail Blazers have struggled since making the Western Conference finals during the 2018-19 season, missing out on the playoffs the past two seasons. Milwaukee is coming off a shocking first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs in April when the Heat eliminated them in five games.

Lillard sent a message to Portland fans following the trade.

"I want to start off by saying this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later," Lillard wrote on social media. "My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won’t change. I’ve built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget."

