Dallas winger Shea to train with Arsenal

FC Dallas and U.S. winger Brek Shea will spend a month training with English Premier League club Arsenal this winter, the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.

Shea will join the U.S. for upcoming friendlies against France and Slovenia, and then join Arsenal as a guest for one month of training. He will return to Dallas in December.

The 21-year-old made the decision to train overseas after U.S. manager Jurgen Klinsmann encouraged his MLS-based players to spend the offseason training in Europe to remain in top form, according to FC Dallas.

The U.S. plays France on Nov. 11 and Slovenia on Nov. 15.