Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones has testy radio interview, gets dropped after cursing

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a testy radio interview Friday following the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears — their third straight and fourth in their last five games.

Jones cursed during his telephone interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, after he was asked whether he was embarrassed as the team dropped to 6-7 on the season . He came in hot.

“Get your damn act together yourself. OK?” Jones said. “Settle down just a little bit. ... I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

Jones said he understood the anger he was receiving from fans.

“I've seen frustration from the fans. And I've seen it from everyone here,” he said. “There's no one in the NFL more responsible for what's going on on the field than me."

At one point, Jones was heard saying “bulls—t” and the radio station lost the call. According to Pro Football Talk, the station has a system that drops the call if a curse word is heard. He did call back in to finish the interview.

Jones wouldn’t say whether he thought the team was going to do in a different coaching direction.

“I fully expect to have those questions, and I know if I did have answers I would not share them,” he said. “If you have other teams talent in mind, that's tampering, unless they're not involved in the NFL, and it wouldn't be smart if they were involved in other places.”

Even with the loss, Dallas still holds the lead in the NFC East.