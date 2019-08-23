Expand / Collapse search
Ezekiel Elliott
Published

Cowboys’ offer to Ezekiel Elliott could make him second-highest paid RB in NFL: report

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott blasts the NFL after they fined him more than $13,000 for dropping a $21 donation into a Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown during the team’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Dallas Cowboys’ reportedly offered Ezekiel Elliott a new contract that would make the star the NFL’s second-highest-paid running back.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys’ latest offer is worth less than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 million 4-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but more than Le’Veon Bell’s $52.4 million 4-year contract with the New York Jets.

Werder did not say how much the offer was.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT SNAPPED GOLFING IN MEXICO AS DALLAS COWBOYS HOLDOUT CONTINUES

Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champion, and the Cowboys have been embroiled in ongoing contract extension talks.

The fourth overall choice in the 2016 draft, Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick. He has not participated in the Cowboys training camps amid the ongoing negotiations and was snapped golfing in Mexico.

Ezekiel Elliott during his daily golf sessions at the luxurious, 1,500-acre private Diamante Los Cabos resort in Mexico. (Fox News)

The Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day, and Elliott risks losing a season that would count toward free agency if he doesn't report at least 30 days before the Sept. 8 season opener at home against the New York Giants.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos, Hollie McKay and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang