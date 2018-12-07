Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott blasts NFL after fine for post-TD donation to Salvation Army

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott fired back at the NFL after being fined more than $13,000 for dropping a $21 donation into a Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown during the team’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the Washington Redskins.

The league deemed Elliott’s touchdown celebration unsportsmanlike and docked him $13,369, the Dallas Morning News reported.

"I mean, I didn't really expect a fine,'' Elliott told reporters Wednesday. "Really don't care about the fine. It's all for a good cause. "We're trying to bring awareness to the Salvation Army. If the NFL doesn't like that, then, that's on them. I'll pay their little fine.''

Elliott said he plans to appeal the fine, which he called ridiculous.

"A lot of things they do define ridiculous,'' Elliott said of the NFL. "But I mean, that's not really any of my business, not really anything I can change so I'm just going to keep being focused on this season, keep being focused on leading this team and focused on going out there and winning ballgames.''

Later in the game, following a touchdown by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott picked up his teammate and dropped him in the Salvation Army bucket. Both later donated $21,000 each to the group.

Money collected from fines goes to programs for former players, the paper reported.