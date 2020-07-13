Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are running out of time for contract extension
Prescott, Cowboys haven't come close to agreeing on contract extension
Time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott to agree on a contract extension with the deadline now just two days away.
On Sunday, The Dallas Morning News confirmed that the Cowboys haven’t come close to agreeing to a contract extension for the 26-year-old.
The critical sticking point in the negotiations is the length of the contract. Prescott wants a four-year deal, but the Cowboys have been pushing for five. According to CBS, there are only seven quarterbacks in the NFL with contract extensions averaging more than $30 million per year, and the average length for those contracts is 3.57 new years.
Prescott signed a one-year tender for $31.4 million with the Cowboys in June. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long term contracts is 4 p.m. on July 15. After the deadline passes, players with franchise tags are prohibited from signing multi-year contracts until the end of the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021.
During the 2019 season, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards. The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to a one-year, $7 million contract to be Prescott’s backup.