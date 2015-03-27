D-Backs' Young exits early

Arizona Diamondbacks' center fielder Chris Young left Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning after crashing into the center field wall.

Tracking a ball in deep center field off the bat of Pirates' third baseman Pedro Alvarez, Young made a spectacular catch in a full sprint in right-center field before his momentum sent him shoulder first into the wall.

He went down on the warning track and stayed on his back for several minutes while Diamondbacks medical personnel attended to him. He was helped up and walked gingerly to the dugout.

The team later said that he suffered a shoulder contusion and will have an MRI on Wednesday.