D-backs try to stop slide

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to put the brakes on a four-game slide on Tuesday when they resume a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks suffered a 5-4 loss in Monday's opener and starting pitcher Chase Anderson was tagged for five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ender Inciarte, A.J. Pollock and Tuffy Gosewisch each had an RBI and Mark Trumbo doubled twice for Arizona, which fell to 1-5 on an eight-game homestand.

The four runs scored were the most in the D-backs previous three games (2).

"The guys battled," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "I thought (Anderson) settled down after the first few innings."

Archie Bradley draws the start for the D-backs Tuesday and is 2-0 with a 1.45 earned run average in three starts. The rookie fired six innings of one-run ball in last Wednesday's 8-5 win over Texas and Arizona is 3-0 when he takes the mound.

Bradley, a right-hander, is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA at home and will get his first taste of the NL West-rival Rockies.

Colorado opened a six-game road trip on a positive note and has prevailed in four of its last five games.

Justin Morneau hit a three-run homer in the first inning, while Corey Dickerson finished 3-for-5, Nolan Arenado drove in a run and Troy Tulowitzki scored twice for the Rockies, who have scored four or more runs in five of the last six games.

Rockies starter Tyler Matzek earned the win after surrendering just two runs on five hits and three walks, but exited the game after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning because of a left hamstring cramp.

"Eat more bananas. Drink more water," Matzek said on how to stay healthy. "The dry air here just sucks it all out of you."

Kyle Kendrick will follow Matzek in the rotation Tuesday and has a 1-2 record with a 6.85 earned run average. Kendrick threw seven shutout innings on Opening Day, but is 0-2 in three starts since.

Kendrick has given up at least four runs in each of his last three appearances (18 total) and allowed four runs in seven innings of a 5-4 win over San Diego last Wednesday. The righty has faced the D-backs nine times (8 starts) in his career and is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA against them.

The Rockies will visit the Padres for three games on this road trip and went 10-9 against the D-backs last season. Colorado is unbeaten in the previous five meetings between the NL West foes.