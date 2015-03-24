D-backs finalize deal with Tomas

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced on Monday the signing of Cuban power-hitting outfielder Yasmany Tomas to a six-year, $68.5 million contract.

The deal also has an opt-out clause after four years.

"The opportunity to find a power bat like Tomas does not come along very often and we are extremely excited for him to join the D-backs," senior vice president and general manager Dave Stewart said. "Having had the opportunity to see him play, both in the World Baseball Classic and during recent workouts in the Dominican Republic, we believe that he can have a real impact on our lineup in the years to come."

The 24-year-old Tomas was on Cuba's World Baseball Classic team in 2013 and hit .375 with a pair of homers and five RBI in the tournament.

Tomas, who may also see time at third base, played for Havana Industriales in the Serie Nacional in Cuba for five seasons.

"My dream has always been to play with the best players in the world and that's in Major League Baseball," said Tomas. "I have a lot of respect for the Diamondbacks and enjoyed meeting Dave Stewart and (senior vice president of baseball operations) De Jon Watson during my recent workouts. I have great expectations for my career and cannot wait to join the team and start my big league career."

By adding Tomas, the Diamondbacks hope to inject power into a team that finished with the worst record in the majors at 64-98 in 2014.