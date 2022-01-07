Czech tennis star detained in Australia before tournament over COVID-19 vaccination issues

A Czech female tennis player joined Novak Djokovic at a Melbourne hotel after she had her visa canceled and was detained by Australian immigration officials over COVID-19 vaccination issues.

Czech Republic officials said Friday that Renata Voracova planned to leave Australia but asked for clarification from the Australian government over her detention. The hotel where Voracova and Djokovic is where Australia holds refugees and asylum seekers.

"We can confirm that Czech tennis player Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other players," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We submitted through our embassy in Canberra a protest note and are asking for an explanation of the situation. However, Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia."

Voracova, 38, has had most of her success come in doubles matches. She is 648-410 as a doubles partner and 499-420 as a singles player. In either case, she hasn’t made it further than the second round in the Australian Open. She finished in the second round in singles in 2007 and in the second round in doubles in 2003 and 2014.

While Voracova is expected to leave the country, Djokovic has launched a legal fight.

Djokovic is appealing Australia’s decision to cancel his visa over his COVID-19 medical exemption. According to Tennis Australia, Djokovic’s request for exemption was granted to play in the Australian Open but it apparently wasn’t enough to get into the country.

Djokovic’s case is adjourned until Monday. He wasn’t expected to leave the hotel despite pleas to allow him to be transferred to a home he was supposed to rent.