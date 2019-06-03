Cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez apologizes for slapping fan who knocked him down during race

Cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez apologized for slapping a fan who knocked him off of his bicycle during the second to last stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

A fan was running alongside Lopez on the edge of the roadway when they collided with another spectator and the fan fell on Lopez, according to the Associated Press.

STUNNING VIDEO SHOWS IOWA LITTLE LEAGUERS WARMING UP FOR GAME AS TORNADO APPROACHES

As Lopez, got back up, the furious cyclist slapped the fan.

He finished the penultimate stage in 18th place – 1 minute, 49 seconds behind the stage winner Pello Bilbao.

Lopez later apologized for slapping the fan.

“I'm sorry for what happened. I was full of pure adrenaline,” he said. “But there needs to be more respect for the cyclists.”

Giuseppe Martinelli, who is the manager for Team Astana, wasn’t as apologetic, according to Cycling Weekly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s normal that he reacted as he did,” Martinelli said. “He was on the way to winning the stage…I’m only sorry that he didn’t give the spectator some more punishment. He deserved it for what he did.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.