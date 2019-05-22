Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers fan butters up Curtis Granderson with popcorn during game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Curtis Granderson spent his first six seasons playing for the Detroit Tigers and when he returned to the city Tuesday as a member of the Miami Marlins, one fan attempted to butter him up with a tasty in-game snack.

A Tigers fan bought Granderson a giant bag of popcorn and the three-time All-Star was seen in the Marlins dugout eating the snack and sharing it with some of his teammates.

Miami Marlins' Curtis Granderson, left, shares popcorn with a teammate in the dugout during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The fan told Granderson they would buy him a snack should he get a hit in his next at-bat, according to MLB.com. Granderson delivered and was awarded with the buttery treat.

The Marlins picked up the win over the Tigers, 5-4 in 11 innings. Granderson was 1-for-3 with a run and two walks in the game. The Marlins improved to 14-31 on the season.

The veteran outfielder has played in 39 games this season and is hitting .183 with a .647 OPS. He also has five home runs and 12 RBI.

