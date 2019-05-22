Detroit Tigers fan butters up Curtis Granderson with popcorn during game

Curtis Granderson spent his first six seasons playing for the Detroit Tigers and when he returned to the city Tuesday as a member of the Miami Marlins, one fan attempted to butter him up with a tasty in-game snack.

A Tigers fan bought Granderson a giant bag of popcorn and the three-time All-Star was seen in the Marlins dugout eating the snack and sharing it with some of his teammates.

The fan told Granderson they would buy him a snack should he get a hit in his next at-bat, according to MLB.com. Granderson delivered and was awarded with the buttery treat.

The Marlins picked up the win over the Tigers, 5-4 in 11 innings. Granderson was 1-for-3 with a run and two walks in the game. The Marlins improved to 14-31 on the season.

The veteran outfielder has played in 39 games this season and is hitting .183 with a .647 OPS. He also has five home runs and 12 RBI.