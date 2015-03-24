Curry, Thompson lead undermanned Golden State Warriors past Chicago Bulls 102-87

next Image 1 of 2

Stephen Curry had 34 points and nine assists, Klay Thompson scored 22 points and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied from 16 down in the first half to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-87 on Thursday night.

With big men Andrew Bogut and David Lee sidelined with injuries, Golden State's streaky backcourt tandem found its shooting stroke after falling behind 34-18 in the second quarter. Curry finished 13-for-19 shooting, and Thompson shot 8 of 16 from the floor to give the Warriors' raucous fans a reason to cheer after losing five of their previous seven at home.

Taj Gibson had 26 points and 13 rebounds filling in for Carlos Boozer, and Kirk Hinrich scored 15 points as Chicago dropped to 2-3 on its road trip, which ends Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers.