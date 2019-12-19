Cure Bowl 2019: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty preview, how to watch & more

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will be played between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Liberty Flames on Dec. 21. The game will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Eagles come into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Sun Belt Conference. The Flames are an independent team and do not play against conference opponents. Liberty finished 7-5 overall this season.

Georgia Southern has been an FBS team since 2014 and is going to make their third bowl appearance in their program's history. The Eagles have won their previous two bowl appearances. The Eagles' offense is led by quarterback Shai Werts. He is a dual-threat quarterback with 704 passing yards and nine touchdown passes while gaining 674 yards on the ground and recording five rushing touchdowns. J.D. King leads the team with 772 rushing yards and has 8 rushing touchdowns. Mark Michaud leads with four touchdown catches and 218 receiving yards. Randy Wade has four sacks, leading the Eagles.

Liberty is in their second FBS season and the first bowl game in the program's history. Hugh Freeze is the Flames coach as the team goes into the Cure Bowl. Stephen Calvert leads Liberty with 3,393 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. Frankie Hickson leads with 921 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Antonio Gandy-Golden has 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. Bejour Wilson has been great on defense with three interceptions while Jessie Lemonier has 8 1/2 sacks this season.

It's the first time the schools are going to play against each other.

CURE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: FBC Mortgage

Date: December 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Location: Orlando, Fla.

ODDS

Moneyline: Georgia Southern (-200), Liberty (+170)

Spread: Georgia Southern (-4.5), Liberty (+4.5)

Over/Under: 58.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com