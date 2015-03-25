Cup-winning Blackhawks give Quenneville 3-year extension

A second Stanley Cup title in four years has earned Joel Quenneville a three-year contract extension.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that Quenneville, who had one year left on his prior deal, has signed on to remain the club's head coach through the 2016-17 season.

"I'm privileged to coach probably the best group in the league," Quenneville said.

Quenneville last month led the once-downtrodden franchise to six-game victory over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blackhawks opened the shortened regular season with an NHL-record 24-game point streak and wound up capturing the Presidents' Trophy with a 36-7-5 record.

Quenneville, 54, joined the Blackhawks in the early stages of the 2008-09 campaign and helped the club reach the playoffs for the first time in seven years. The following spring, a 49-year Cup drought was put to rest as the Blackhawks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers.

A former Jack Adams Award winner as the league's top bench boss, Quenneville also was the head coach of the St. Louis Blues (1996-2004) and Colorado Avalanche (2005-08) and ranks sixth in league history with 660 career wins.