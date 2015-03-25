CUP: Gen-6 Car Round-Up
MCREYNOLDS: Do Some Have Edge With Gen-6?
There’s not really a driver who jumps out at me as the one leading the charge early on with this new car...
CUP: Gen-6 Car Showing Faster Speeds
Preseason tests show the Gen-6 lines moving through the air quite nicely…
CUP: Generation 6 Not Too Tough To Tame
Carl Edwards was impressed by the speeds the new Generation 6 cars turned at Darlington…
CUP: Generation 6 Cars Get Cosmetic Tweak
Auto manufacturer logos will now join drivers' names on the windshields of the Generation 6 race cars...
CUP: Approaching Daytona – The Search For The Gen-6
'Real' numbers soon will tell the tale of NASCAR's new Sprint Cup car…
CUP: Gen-6 Will Test Crews
Trevor Bayne has his Gen-6 car pushed by his crew through the garage area during NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Preseason Thunder testing at ...
CUP: ‘Road’ Warrior - NASCAR’s Gen-6 Car Embarks On Multi-City Media Blitz
NASCAR #Gen6 Road to Daytona Fueled by Sunoco set for U.S. tour...
CUP: Hendrick Teams Embrace Generation 6 Car
The rollout of the Generation 6 car could possibly favor Hendrick Motorsports...
CUP: Edsel Ford II Talks To 'Race Hub' About the Gen 6 Racecar
Henry Ford's great grandson, a Ford board member, speaks with Steve Byrnes about racing, winning and brand loyalty.
CUP: Gen-6 Car Look Work In Progress
New Gen-6 appearance details being adjusted...
CUP: Gen 6 Leaving Good Impression On Drivers
The Generation Six Sprint Cup Series car continues to be well-received by drivers...
MCREYNOLDS: Gen 6 Brings Unknowns, Anticipation
I really believe just the look of this Gen 6 car will bring some fans back to our sport that drifted away because of the former model...
CUP: Burton Eager For Gen-6 Era
Veteran Jeff Burton is among those excited about the new NASCAR Sprint Cup car...
CUP: Gen-Six Car Has New Look
New car, new rules, and a new look impact NASCAR...
CUP: Six Pack Of G6 Facts
The new-generation NASCAR Sprint Cup cars are off to a promising start…
CUP: ‘13 Sprint Cup Car Is ‘Gen-Six’
NASCAR chairman Brian France addressed a number of topics on Saturday...
NASCAR Race Hub: Teardown 'Gen-6'
Race Hub: Matt Clark chats with MWR Crew Chief Rodney Childers about the engineering involved with the new Gen-6.
NASCAR Race Hub: Teardown 'Gen-6'
Matt Clark and Robert 'Bootie' Barker gives us the lowdown on the lastest camber rule change for the Gen-6 car.
NASCAR Race Hub: Teardown 'Gen-6'
Matt Clark is at RCR talking to Jeff Burton's crew chief Luke Lambert about the new rear deck lid on the Gen-6 cars.
NASCAR Race Hub: Drivers Take on Gen-6
The drivers gives us their take on the new Gen-6 car's look and feel.
CUP: Charlotte G6 Test Recap
Aric Almirola leads a pack of Fords at the top of the leaderboard in the latest round of Gen 6 Cup car testing
CUP: Knaus Talks Gains - Daytona Testing
The No. 48 crew chief Chad Knaus talks about the gains made during testing.
CUP: Robin Pemberton's Take - Daytona Testing
NASCAR Vice President of Competition Robin Pemberton weighs in on the new G6 after three days of testing.
CUP: Kevin Harvick - Daytona Testing
Kevin Harvick talks about his busy schedule leading up to the start of the season.
CUP: Carl Edwards - Daytona Testing
Carl Edwards talks about how Daytona is going to be different with the new cars and working with his new crew chief.
CUP: Wreck Reactions - Daytona Testing
Check out the drivers' reactions after the "big one" in Friday's practice.
CUP: Jimmie Johnson - Daytona Testing
Jimmie Johnson talks about his teams testing approach and what they hope to accomplish.
CUP: Pushing Problems Explained - Daytona Testing
Jeff Hammond explains the problem that the new bumpers are creating when pushing.
CUP: The Big One - Daytona Testing
Multiple drivers are involved in the "big one" as cars get loose at the front of the pack.
CUP: Biffle Goes Sideways - Daytona Testing
Greg Biffle slides out of control in the pack but keeps it off the wall.
CUP: Pack on Track - Daytona Testing
The drivers get in formation to see how the new cars handle in a pack.
CUP: Blaney Wrecks First - Daytona Testing
Dave Blaney gets the unwanted distinction of being the first driver to wreck a G6 Sprint Cup Car, ending Tommy Baldwin Racing's Daytona Test.
CUP: Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Daytona Testing
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks about the big checklist Hendrick Motorsports has for Daytona Testing.
CUP: Kasey Kahne - Daytona Testing
Wendy Venturini checks in with Kasey Kahne during Friday Morning's test session.
CUP: Jeff Gordon - Daytona Testing
Jeff Gordon describes on some of the challenges teams will have going into Speedweeks.
CUP: Hamlin and Kenseth Draft - Daytona Testing
New teammates Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth are the first two drivers to attempt to hook bumpers and gain some speed at Daytona.
CUP: Danica Era Begins - Daytona Testing
Danica Patrick reflects on her off-season as her team works on some early mechanical issues.
CUP: Keselowski Reflects - Daytona Testing
Newly-crowned Sprint Cup Champion Brad Keselowski gives his first impressions after shaking down his new Ford
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing Recap
SPEED Center brings you a full recap of the Charlotte Test, the first opportunity for teams to shake down the 2013 Sprint Cup car.
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing - Robin Pemberton
NASCAR Vice President of Competition Robin Pemberton discusses dealing with the new G6 cars.
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing - Matt Kenseth
Matt Kenseth talks about being nervous during testing.
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing - Brad Keselowski - Part 2
Brad Keselowski talks about working with Joey Logano.
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing - Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski talks about looking forward to his 2013 season with Ford.
CUP: G6 Sprint Cup Car Testing - Dale Earnhardt Jr
Dale Earnhardt Jr speaks about his positive testing experience with the 2013 G6 Sprint Cup car.
