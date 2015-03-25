Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

CUP: 2013 NASCAR Media Tour Blog - Monday

Editor’s note: Each day, we will bring you the latest reports from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sprint Media Tour. Check back for frequent updates.

[Monday 9:30 am ET]

LET THE SPIN BEGIN – It’s Day One of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sprint Media Tour. More than 220 journalists from across the country are gathered in Charlotte, NC for four days of interviews with Sprint Cup drivers, team owners, crew chiefs and officials. Included on today’s agenda is a noon-time announcement by Sprint officials regarding the Sprint Unlimited race at Daytona International Speedway next month.

Mike Hembree is NASCAR Editor for SPEED.com and has been covering motorsports for 31 years. He is a six-time winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year Award.