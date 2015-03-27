Cubs tag Wainwright, spoil Cardinals' home opener

Ian Stewart hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Bryan LaHair later connected for a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs hammered Adam Wainwright, spoiling the St. Louis Cardinals' home opener with a 9-5 victory on Friday.

Starlin Castro had three hits and a walk for the Cubs. Chicago has scored 17 runs the last two games after totaling 19 runs in the first six.

Wainwright's first start at home since Sept. 19, 2010, was a total mess from the get-go and tied his worst ever from a statistical standpoint — eight earned runs in just three innings.

His outing unraveled just moments after pregame pomp and circumstance that featured 91-year-old Hall of Famer Stan Musial waving from a golf cart to fans who gave him a standing ovation.