Cubs place CF Fowler on 15-day DL with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Cubs have placed center fielder Dexter Fowler on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring injury.

Fowler got hurt while running out a grounder to third in the first inning of Saturday night's 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh. Fowler, who re-signed with Chicago in late February, is batting .290 in 64 games this year and was leading the NL outfield voting for the All-Star Game in the last update on Wednesday.

The DL stint for Fowler is retroactive to Sunday. The major league-leading Cubs also recalled right-hander Carl Edward Jr. from Triple-A Iowa before Monday night's game against St. Louis.

Rookie Albert Almora Jr. got the start in center for the series opener against the Cardinals.