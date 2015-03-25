Cubs pitcher Travis Wood hits grand slam in 8-3 victory over White Sox

next Image 1 of 2

Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood hit a fourth-inning grand slam off Jake Peavy and allowed two runs in six innings to lead the way in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Nate Schierholtz and Luis Valbuena each hit their sixth home runs of the year in an 11-hit effort by the Cubs offense, keying a fourth straight win overall and third consecutive convincing victory over their crosstown rivals.

Wood (5-3) hit his fifth career home run and second this year in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading 2-1.

Welington Castillo and Valbuena started the inning with singles and Peavy hit Darwin Barney before Wood's grand slam. It was the first grand slam by a Cubs pitcher since Jason Marquis hit one Sept. 22, 2008, in New York against the Mets.