Last Update September 19, 2015

Cubs pitcher Travis Wood hits grand slam in 8-3 victory over White Sox

    Chicago Cubs' Travis Wood hits a grand slam off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jake Peavy during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Chicago. The Cubs Darwin Barney, Luis Valbuena, and Welington Castillo also scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (The Associated Press)

    Fans in the left field bleachers scramble for a grand slam by Chicago Cubs' Travis Wood off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jake Peavy, as others cheer during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs pitcher Travis Wood hit a fourth-inning grand slam off Jake Peavy and allowed two runs in six innings to lead the way in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Nate Schierholtz and Luis Valbuena each hit their sixth home runs of the year in an 11-hit effort by the Cubs offense, keying a fourth straight win overall and third consecutive convincing victory over their crosstown rivals.

Wood (5-3) hit his fifth career home run and second this year in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading 2-1.

Welington Castillo and Valbuena started the inning with singles and Peavy hit Darwin Barney before Wood's grand slam. It was the first grand slam by a Cubs pitcher since Jason Marquis hit one Sept. 22, 2008, in New York against the Mets.