Cubs' Kris Bryant preaches responsibility when it comes to being sick: 'Put your pride and egos aside'

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is all about player responsibility when it comes to being sick and possibly contracting the coronavirus.

Bryant was out of the lineup Sunday after self-reporting a stomach issue Saturday, according to ESPN. He tested negative for the coronavirus so far and told reporters on Monday before his game against the Kansas City Royals that it was necessary to take the illness as seriously as possible, according to MLB.com.

“If you do feel something, just stay away and take it as seriously as possible. That's the only way we're going to really get through a World Series. I just think it's important. Put your pride and egos aside. It could end up helping the rest of your teammates,” Bryant said.

Several MLB players have tested positive for coronavirus already. Several games have been postponed because of it.

The Cubs defeated the Royals, 2-0, on Monday. Bryant was 2-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI. Bryant this season is hitting .179 with a home run and three RBI. He also has a .660 OPS.

Chicago is 8-2 since the season started late last month. They have a comfortable lead in the National League Central division over the Cincinnati Reds.

Bryant is going to be a key player in the Cubs’ possible run through the postseason.