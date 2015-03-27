Cubs give 3-year extension to assistant GM Bush

The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday agreed to a three-year contract extension for assistant general manager Randy Bush.

The 54-year-old was brought into the organization in 2005 as special assistant to then-GM Jim Hendry. Bush was promoted in 2006 as assistant general manager, then was bumped up to interim GM when Hendry was fired in August of 2011.

Bush continued to serve as an assistant general manager under current club GM Theo Epstein last season, and will be one of two men to hold the post going forward, as Shiraz Rehman was promoted earlier this month.

In other news, the Cubs solidified their coaching staff for the 2013 season, naming former major-league infielder David Bell third base coach and removed the interim tag from hitting coach James Rowson.