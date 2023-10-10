Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs

Cubs employee hospitalized after coming into contact with 'foreign substance' next to Wrigley Field

The employee was released a short time later

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
A member of the Chicago Cubs' security team was hospitalized Tuesday after coming into contact with what the team said was a "foreign substance."

The employee "detected" the substance "that was contained in a small package" delivered to offices next to Wrigley Field.

The team, in a statement, said it "prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response," and the employee was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by ambulance and has since been released. 

A bomb unit was also at the offices.

Cubs hat in dugout

A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player on the dugout steps before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field Aug. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Police said the substance was a "skin irritant," and the team said the employee had an "allergic reaction."

"At this time, we have not been asked to leave the building or shelter in place while the safety assessment and investigation is underway," the team said, via ABC 7 in Chicago.

Another report said nearby streets were blocked off, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 6:44 p.m. ET.

Wrigley Field inside

Wrigley Field during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago.  (Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

The Cubs' offices are adjacent to Wrigley Field on the west side of the ballpark.

The Cubs narrowly missed out on the postseason this year, finishing just one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who earned the sixth and final seed.

The D-Backs are leading the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in a best-of-five NLDS after winning each of the first two games in southern California.

Wrigley Field

The marquee outside Wrigley Field before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs June 5, 2022, in Chicago.  (Jeffrey Phelps/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chicago's 83 wins were its most since it won 84 in 2019, but it's the third consecutive season the Cubs missed the postseason. They've made the postseason just once since 2018, during the truncated 60-game season in 2020.