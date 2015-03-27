Expand / Collapse search
Sports
Last Update November 20, 2014

Cubs activate Dempster from DL

By | Sports Network

Flushing, NY – The Chicago Cubs activated pitcher Ryan Dempster from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday.

The 35-year-old right-hander will start Sunday's game against the New York Mets.

Placed on the disabled list with right lat tightness on June 18, Dempster is 3-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 12 starts this season.

To make room for Dempster on the roster, the Cubs optioned pitcher Chris Volstad to Triple-A Iowa.

The 25-year-old Volstad is 0-7 with a 7.94 ERA in nine starts this year.