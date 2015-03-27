Crosby gets new deal from Penguins

Sidney Crosby has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 12-year, $104.4 million deal will start with the 2013-14 season and will keep Crosby with the club through the 2024-25 campaign. It cannot be signed until July 1 when the free agency period begins.

Crosby will play the 2012-13 season under terms of a year five-year extension he signed in the summer of the 2007. He is reportedly due $7.5 million for the upcoming season, while the extension calls for an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.

"This is a great day for hockey and tremendous news for the Pittsburgh Penguins and our fans," said co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle in a joint statement on Thursday. "We are grateful for all that Sidney Crosby has done for our franchise since coming to Pittsburgh in 2005, both on and off the ice, and we look forward to having him in a Penguins uniform for the rest of his career. He is an excellent player and an even better person, and he is a great ambassador for the Penguins and for Pittsburgh."

The 24-year-old superstar played just 22 regular-season games last season because of concussion-related injuries. He was hurt in January 2011 and missed the remainder of the 2010-11 season before returning last November, then played eight games before a recurrence of symptoms forced him out again until March 15.

Crosby posted eight goals and 29 assists for 37 points in his 22 games during the regular season, then added three goals and five assists in six playoff games as the Pens were ousted by Philadelphia in the first round.

In 434 career regular-season games, Crosby has 223 goals and 609 points. In 2006-07, at just 19 years of age, he won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion and the Hart Trophy as the league's regular-season MVP. He helped the Penguins to the Stanley Cup title in the spring of 2009.

"He's a very special player and knowing that he will be here long-term is outstanding news for our players, coaches, staff and fans," said Penguins general manager Ray Shero. "Sidney also brings those extra dimensions as our captain, with his leadership in the room and on the ice. We're all very excited to reach this agreement on an extension."

The Penguins selected the Nova Scotia native with the first overall pick of the 2005 draft.