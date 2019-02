Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was in the lineup for Thursday's home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Crosby missed the past three games with the mumps. He participated in the Penguins' morning skate on Thursday and was on the ice for pregame warm-ups.

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started against the Avalanche after being tested on Wednesday for the virus that has affected several teams throughout the league.