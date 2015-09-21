Cromartie, Hilton will be active for Jets-Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton and Indianapolis linebacker Robert Mathis are all active for Monday night's game.

Cromartie and Hilton both sustained knee injuries in last week's season openers. Mathis, the 2013 NFL sacks champion, is trying to come back from a torn Achilles tendon that cost him the entire 2014 season.

Indy (0-1) had already ruled out cornerbacks Greg Toler (neck) and Darius Butler (hip). The other inactives are linebacker Nate Irving, defensive linemen T.Y. McGill and Zach Kerr, offensive lineman Denzelle Good and linebacker Jonathan Newsome.

New York (1-0) deactivated quarterback Geno Smith, receiver Devin Smith, cornerback Darrin Walls, linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin, offensive linemen Jarvis Harrison and Ben Ijalana and defensive lineman Deon Simon.

