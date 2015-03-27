Crisp's game-ending sacrifice fly lifts A's

Coco Crisp hit a game-ending sacrifice fly to go with his leadoff homer in the first, and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The A's got singles from Chris Carter and Brandon Hicks before pinch-hitter Brandon Moss' tying single against Alfredo Aceves (0-6). Then Crisp delivered his third career walkoff RBI and Oakland's first game-ending sacrifice fly since Dan Johnson had one May 15, 2007, against Kansas City.

Jerry Blevins (2-0) worked 1 2-3 innings for the victory. The Red Sox squandered a scoring chance in the top of the ninth with two base running blunders, including Ryan Kalish's caught stealing trying for third.

Jon Lester pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning but had nothing to show for it.

Lester matched his season high with nine strikeouts, allowing Crisp's leadoff homer in the first before finding his groove. The left-hander allowed only that run and three more hits in his impressive 107-pitch day.

Crisp's homer on the third pitch of the night from Lester gave the A's longballs in 14 straight games. The 14 straight games with a home run is the longest streak since the 2004 team did so from April 27-May 12. Oakland went 17 consecutive games with a homer from April 12-May 1, 2002.

Crisp's shot stayed just fair of the left-field foul pole for his sixth career leadoff home run and second this year. He also had one last Wednesday at Seattle.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia tied it with his two-out solo drive in the second. The Red Sox went ahead in the fourth when Oakland first baseman Carter tried to backhand Saltalamacchia's grounder and it bounced off his body for an error, allowing David Ortiz to score from third.

Lester allowed Jonny Gomes' two-out single in the first then retired the next 12 Oakland batters in order before Kurt Suzuki's single with two out in the fifth. Lester sure looked sharp despite his 4.53 ERA coming in against the A's that was his fourth-worst mark against an American League opponent.

The A's put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth against Vicente Padilla to bring up top hitter Josh Reddick, who was intentionally walked to load the bases as fans booed. Yoenis Cespedes and Gomes each struck out swinging, and Padilla pumped his fist as he hopped off the mound.

But Boston couldn't hold it — or add on. Along with the caught stealing, Boston's Nick Punto popped into a double play in the ninth trying to bunt.

Bartolo Colon came off the disabled list to pitch for the first time since lasting only two innings June 17 against San Diego because of a strained right oblique muscle.

Colon allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings, struck out three and walked one. Bob Melvin kept Colon on a shorter leash than usual as a precaution while he works his way back to full strength from the injury. Still, the right-hander threw 87 pitches, 55 for strikes.

The game stopped briefly in the bottom of the third when home plate umpire Brian O'Nora received drops in his left eye from Oakland assistant athletic trainer Walt Horn.

Notes: The Red Sox changed Wednesday starter to Aaron Cook (2-1). ... Boston placed RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka on the 15-day disabled list with a stiff neck, a day after he allowed five runs in one-plus inning and failed to retire a batter in the second inning. ... The Red Sox recalled INF Mauro Gomez from Triple-A Pawtucket for a second big league stint this season. ... The DL remains a possibility for Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks (left hamstring). Middlebrooks was able to touch his toes Monday without any spasm or grabbing, which manager Bobby Valentine called "one of those hamstring telltale signs." ... Boston reached a contract termination settlement with pitcher Bobby Jenks and granted his unconditional release. ... The A's designated for assignment LHP Brian Fuentes, the demoted closer, to clear room for Colon's return. ... A's starter Brandon McCarthy's auction and autograph session — with hard work from wife, Amanda — to help the Colorado wildfire victims raised $10,066. ... The game drew a sellout crowd of 35,067.