Crews search Ariz. lake for drowning victim; family says it's ex-MLB pitcher Frank Castillo

Authorities are searching a lake near Phoenix for the body of a drowning victim who reportedly is former major league pitcher Frank Castillo.

Maricopa County sheriff's divers were combing Bartlett Lake, about 20 miles northeast of Phoenix, on Monday.

Divers searched for two hours Sunday in water 25 feet deep after witnesses say a man went under about a half mile from the marina while swimming off a pontoon boat.

Sheriff's officials aren't identifying the person they're searching for. But Castillo's family in El Paso, Texas, issued a statement Monday saying he drowned "while with his family at a lake near their home in Scottsdale, Arizona."

The 44-year-old Castillo pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and Florida from 1991 to 2005. He had an 82-104 record in 13 seasons.