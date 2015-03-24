Creator of @FauxPelini Twitter account unsure of future after Nebraska fires the real Pelini

The firing of Nebraska coach Bo Pelini has created an uncertain future for @FauxPelini.

Asked whether the popular parody Twitter account would live on, the man behind it tweeted to The Associated Press on Monday that "the short/honest answer right now is 'not sure.'"

@FauxPelini has amassed 161,000 followers since being created in December 2010. The account spoofs and exaggerates the real Pelini's no-nonsense personality and is famous for its profile picture of a sweater-wearing Pelini holding a cat.

In a nod to @FauxPelini, the coach walked out of the tunnel for the 2014 spring game hoisting a cat over his head.

The identity of the actual tweeter has not been revealed. He is known only as a Cornhuskers fan who lives in the Chicago area.