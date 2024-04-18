Coyotes give Arizona fans one final show with win over playoff-bound Oilers

The Coyotes gave dedicated fans one last fond memory in Arizona Wednesday night when they bested the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in what will be, at least for now, their final game in the state they called home for nearly three decades.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo planned to sell the franchise's hockey operations to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith in a $1.2 billion deal. The NHL announced the agreement on Thursday, making Wednesday's game the Coyotes' official final game in Arizona.

"This is the last one in Arizona for a little bit, and we wanted to have a good effort, show that to the fans," Coyotes forward Clayton Keller said after the game.

"There were a lot of emotions, and there was a lot of sadness," Coyotes coach André Tourigny added. "We've gone through a bit of adversity, and I'm really proud the way the players responded."

Relocation rumors buzzed over the years, but a move to Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat arena shared with Arizona State University, in 2022 seemed like the final nail in the coffin.

But hockey in Arizona might still have a future. The NHL's announcement on Thursday gives Meruelo the rights to the Coyotes if he can build "a new, state-of-the-art facility appropriate for an NHL team" within a five-year period. In the meantime, Smith gets an expansion team in Salt Lake City but will take control of the Coyotes' assets.

The Coyotes closed out the season with goals by Liam O’Brien, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi. Connor Ingram made 25 saves to earn his 23rd win of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.