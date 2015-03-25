Coyotes general manager Don Maloney signs long-term contract extension

Phoenix Coyotes general manager Don Maloney signed a long-term contract extension Friday with the NHL-owned team. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Maloney has directed the team for six seasons, leading the franchise to the Western Conference finals last year despite the restrictions of league ownership. The Coyotes missed the playoffs this year, going 21-18-9 in the lockout-shortened season.

The 54-year-old former NHL player joined the Coyotes after 10 seasons in the New York Rangers' front office. He also worked for the New York Islanders, serving as general manager in 1992-95, and was a scout for the San Jose Sharks in 1996-97.