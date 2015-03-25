Cowboys WR Miles Austin quietly thriving as he enjoys healthy training camp for a change

Miles Austin wishes he'd kept a journal of how he felt during each of his eight training camps with the Dallas Cowboys.

The receiver can be sure of one thing: This year's entries would be a lot more upbeat than those from the previous two seasons.

Austin hasn't missed any time because of hamstrings that not only slowed him in camp the past two years but eventually took away his standing as Tony Romo's top target.

The 29-year-old hasn't been as flashy in California as Dez Bryant, Romo's new No. 1. But he's been a steady presence, especially in the slot.