Cowboys waive reserve tackle Weems, add replacement in Brown

IRVING, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys have waived reserve offensive tackle Darrion Weems and signed Charles Brown to replace him.

The Cowboys also released safety Tim Scott from the practice squad Tuesday. Brown was Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith's college teammate at Southern California.

The moves come after coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys would sign a receiver to add depth with All-Pro Dez Bryant out at least a month with a broken right foot.

Weems, a fourth-year player who has never appeared in a regular-season game, was active in the opener against the New York Giants last weekend. He has spent time on the practice squads in Dallas, Denver and Indianapolis.

