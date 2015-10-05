Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: 'Real shot' Dez Bryant returns in Week 7

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's treturn from a broken foot might be closer than most expected. On Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told 103.5 KRLD The Fan that there's a 'real shot' Bryant could play after the Cowboys' Week 6 bye week.

Jones added that Bryant has suffered 'no setbacks'. In Week 7, the Cowboys match up against the New York Giants in a key division battle. Although it seems unlikely that the team would rush back their franchise wide receiver from an injury, if the team doctors deem him healthy enough to play, you can expect to see No. 88 back out there.

Tony Romo won't be eligible to return for Week 7, but Bryan't return to the lineup will be a major boost for an offense that has struggled to make enough big plays in his absence.

