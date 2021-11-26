Cowboys' Trysten Hill caught punching Raiders' John Simpson after the game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill got into an incident with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after their Thanksgiving game.

Cowboys and Raiders players were talking with each other after the Raiders’ overtime victory. As the camera focused on kicker Daniel Carlson eating his turkey leg, an ESPN segment captured Hill punching Simpson in the face. The two teams then skirmished in the middle of the field before getting sent off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the second fight to happen between the teams Thursday.

With about 13 minutes left in the quarter and the Raiders up 17-13, Las Vegas punter A.J. Cole booted the ball down the field and out of bounds. The play seemed to be over but Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph started to fight each other after the whistle.

The players rolled with each other toward the stands when special teams players from both teams started to push and shove each other more as they were trying to break up the skirmish. The fight didn’t go into the stands but it appeared at least one player got a full hand of the opposing player’s facemask.

COWBOYS' KELVIN JOSEPH, RAIDERS' RODERIC TEAMER EJECTED FOLLOWING FIGHT DURING GAME

After the dust was settled, both Teamer and Joseph were ejected from the game.

According to Pro Football Talk, field judge Tom Hill came away with a bloodied chin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There will certainly be fines handed down from the incidents and possibly suspensions.