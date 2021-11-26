Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Cowboys' Trysten Hill caught punching Raiders' John Simpson after the game

Cowboys and Raiders had a couple of skirmishes Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill got into an incident with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after their Thanksgiving game.

Cowboys and Raiders players were talking with each other after the Raiders’ overtime victory. As the camera focused on kicker Daniel Carlson eating his turkey leg, an ESPN segment captured Hill punching Simpson in the face. The two teams then skirmished in the middle of the field before getting sent off.

Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It was the second fight to happen between the teams Thursday.

With about 13 minutes left in the quarter and the Raiders up 17-13, Las Vegas punter A.J. Cole booted the ball down the field and out of bounds. The play seemed to be over but Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph started to fight each other after the whistle.

Offensive guard John Simpson of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Offensive guard John Simpson of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The players rolled with each other toward the stands when special teams players from both teams started to push and shove each other more as they were trying to break up the skirmish. The fight didn’t go into the stands but it appeared at least one player got a full hand of the opposing player’s facemask.

COWBOYS' KELVIN JOSEPH, RAIDERS' RODERIC TEAMER EJECTED FOLLOWING FIGHT DURING GAME

After the dust was settled, both Teamer and Joseph were ejected from the game.

According to Pro Football Talk, field judge Tom Hill came away with a bloodied chin.

Kelvin Joseph and Roderic Teamer were both ejected earlier in the game.

Kelvin Joseph and Roderic Teamer were both ejected earlier in the game. (AP)

There will certainly be fines handed down from the incidents and possibly suspensions.

