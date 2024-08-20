Cowboys training camp hotel catches fire during preseason of chaos

The Dallas Cowboys seemed to have multiple fires to extinguish during training camp in regard to its roster. But they had an actual fire to deal with on Tuesday.

With just two more workouts before training camp breaks, the hotel where the Cowboys reside during training camp in Oxnard, California, had a room catch fire on Tuesday, the team announced. No one was injured.

The fire was contained to just one room and practice activities weren’t disrupted.

The Cowboys have stayed at the hotel during training camp every year since 2012, as it lies just adjacent to a pair of their practice fields in Oxnard.

It was just the latest distraction the Cowboys have faced this offseason as they go into a critical 2024 season and try to bounce back from their disastrous first-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January.

The biggest storyline hovering over the Cowboys this offseason has been the absence of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who still is not on the team's active roster amid a holdout for a new contract.

The Cowboys have removed Lamb from their active roster, moving the star receiver to the reserved/did not report list. Lamb hasn't attended the team's voluntary workouts or a mandatory minicamp and is now holding out of t raining camp, which makes him subject to fines up to $40,000 per day for each practice missed. He is due $17.9 million in 2024 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

The disagreement has coincided with a series of cryptic social media posts by Lamb, who has replied "lol" to a video of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying there is "no urgency" to get Lamb's extension done and has unfollowed the Cowboys on social media channels and has removed any mention of the team from his bios.

The Cowboys have reportedly made CeeDee Lamb an extension offer that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL on an annual basis. Apparently, that's still not enough.

Lamb hasn't expressed interest in signing the Cowboys' latest extension offer, which is believed to be around $33 million per year, NFL Media reported. That number would only trail Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson for the highest annual salary for an NFL receiver ($35 million).

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty surrounding the contract status of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract, which is set to give the Cowboys a $55.1 million cap hit in 2024.

Issues have arisen with the Cowboys' lesser-known players as well during camp. Veteran defensive tackle Albert Huggins was recently condemned and reprimanded by head coach Mike McCarthy after the 305-pound tackle knocked an intern on the Rams staff to the ground during a joint practice earlier this week.

Defensive tackle and former first-round pick Mazi Smith did suit up for Dallas' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Smith suffered an allergic reaction on Friday during training camp and has been receiving treatment, the team said in a release.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

