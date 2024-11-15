Cowboys star Micah Parsons roasts Giants over team’s failure to resign Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has been impressive this season and finished Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders with 146 rushing yards and two receptions for 52 yards.

He also scored two touchdowns with just 20 seconds coming off the game clock to help the Philadelphia Eagles secure a 26-18 win. The win improved Philly's record to 8-2, while Washington dropped a second consecutive game and fell to 7-4.

The former New York Giants star's 1,137 rushing yards lead the NFL, and Thursday marked the fourth game Barkley has rushed for at least 140 yards.

Barkley and his representatives failed to agree to a contract extension with the Giants' front office in the offseason. The running back entered the free agent market for the first time in his career and signed with the NFC East rival Eagles.

Barkley left the Giants amid concerns he could continue to be a dynamic player, but his 2024 production has been a key part of the Eagles' success.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has taken notice of Barkley's dominance and believes the Giants made a mistake letting him go.

"I blame the giants...." Parsons wrote on X, formerly Twitter, during Thursday night's Eagles-Commanders game. Less than an hour later, Parsons criticized the Giants for the organization's apparent doubts about Barkley's skills.

The Cowboys linebacker also suggested Barkley was a more valuable player than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

"All jokes aside they giants almost made us believe saquon wasn’t HIM anymore!! That really says a lot!! Daniel jones was paid over saquon!" Parsons wrote. "He was worth more to their franchise!! This really says a lot!!"

Barkley and Parsons were college football teammates at Penn State.

Barkley left Penn State after the 2017 season and became the second overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Parsons began playing for the Nittany Lions in 2018 and was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021.

