Eagles' Jalen Hurts gives curious answer about clearing concussion protocol in win over Commanders

During the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders Thursday night, quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

The star quarterback's head hit the field on multiple plays during the first half.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Hurts was sacked by defensive back Frankie Luvu, and the quarterback’s head hit the turf hard. Hurts rolled over on his stomach after the hit and stayed on the field a few moments before getting up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Later in the second quarter, when in the red zone, Hurts was taken down by two defenders while scrambling out of the pocket. On the hit, Hurts’ helmet slammed face-first into the ground.

Right before halftime, Hurts went into the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion but passed the test and didn’t miss any snaps.

Reporters asked Hurts after the game how he was feeling.

"I guess I beat the protocol," said Hurts.

EAGLES DEFEAT COMMANDERS IN PIVOTAL DIVISIONAL GAME WITH 4TH QUARTER SURGE

As for how he beat the protocol, the quarterback plainly responded, "I beat the protocol."

Was Hurts surprised he was entered into the concussion protocol?

"It happens. Was I surprised? I don’t know."

Hurts completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Running back Saquon Barkley had another dominant game for the Eagles, rushing for 146 yards and scoring two crucial fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Eagles have won six in a row and, with their win over the Commanders, vaulted themselves atop the NFC East and established themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

The Eagles next take their win streak to Los Angeles for a Nov. 24 matchup against the Rams.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.