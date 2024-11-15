Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Hurts gives curious answer about clearing concussion protocol in win over Commanders

The Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 Thursday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles win 26-18 against Jayden Daniels' and the Washington Commanders. Saquon Barkley ran for 146 of the Eagles' 228 rushing yards and totaled 52 receiving yards and the Eagles' defense stopped Daniels.

During the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders Thursday night, quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

The star quarterback's head hit the field on multiple plays during the first half. 

At the beginning of the second quarter, Hurts was sacked by defensive back Frankie Luvu, and the quarterback’s head hit the turf hard. Hurts rolled over on his stomach after the hit and stayed on the field a few moments before getting up. 

Jalen Hurts speaks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during a news conference after a game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Later in the second quarter, when in the red zone, Hurts was taken down by two defenders while scrambling out of the pocket. On the hit, Hurts’ helmet slammed face-first into the ground. 

Right before halftime, Hurts went into the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion but passed the test and didn’t miss any snaps. 

Reporters asked Hurts after the game how he was feeling.

"I guess I beat the protocol," said Hurts. 

Jalen Hurts gets hit

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, gets rid of the ball during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

As for how he beat the protocol, the quarterback plainly responded, "I beat the protocol."

Was Hurts surprised he was entered into the concussion protocol?

"It happens. Was I surprised? I don’t know."

Hurts completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in the win. 

Jalen Hurts runs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) approaches during the first half Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Running back Saquon Barkley had another dominant game for the Eagles, rushing for 146 yards and scoring two crucial fourth-quarter touchdowns. 

The Eagles have won six in a row and, with their win over the Commanders, vaulted themselves atop the NFC East and established themselves as Super Bowl contenders. 

The Eagles next take their win streak to Los Angeles for a Nov. 24 matchup against the Rams

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.