Cowboys to serve egg rolls for Thanksgiving against Giants during nauseating season

Dallas Cowboys fans who will be in attendance for the team's Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants are choosing to spend dinner time of their holiday watching two of the league's worst teams.

They'll be there, some leaving their families at home, to support the most disappointing Cowboys team since 2020. And the organization will be feeding fans a specially curated Thanksgiving spread that includes burgers and egg rolls loaded with gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

The team offered the same thing last year, according to FOX 4 Dallas Fort-Worth.

"Think Thanksgiving egg roll style," Stadium Chef Heather Fuller told FOX 4 in November 2023. "It’s got everything some of these other items have. It’s just in egg roll form, and then you dip it in the gravy and eat it. So, it’s something fun, something different and something very unique. So, we’re excited to be able to roll that out this year."

The egg roll is making a return to the team's Thanksgiving lineup this year, but this year it will also include macaroni and cheese and other ingredients, according to KDAF 23.

The team is also offering a pie stuffed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce and a sandwich that includes smoked turkey, mac and cheese, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy.

To top it all off, the team will be serving chicken nuggets in the shape of stars.

ESPN STAR GETTING ‘VERY, VERY WORRIED’ ABOUT JERRY JONES, HAS JOE BIDEN IN MIND

But it might not all go down as easily for fans as they watch their team take the field during a forgettable season.

The fans won't be watching star quarterback Dak Prescott and will have to settle for backup Cooper Rush as they look to improve on a 4-7 start to the season.

Prescott underwent season-ending surgery, and Rush helped Dallas win its fourth game of the season against Washington Sunday. The Cowboys still need one more win to avoid their worst record in a season since 1989.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract — the most lucrative in NFL history — hours before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 8. The team previously made wide receiver CeeDee Lamb the league's highest-paid player at the position with a new contract ahead of the season.

Despite all that money spent on offense, Prescott, statistically, was off to one of his worst starts passing. With eight interceptions in eight games, Prescott recorded the worst passer rating and second-worst interception percentage of his career in a single season.

And as the team has faltered, many around the NFL and sports media have used the Cowboys' failure as a springboard for comedy.

Former Broncos Super Bowl champion and current ESPN host Shannon Sharpe blasted the Cowboys in an episode of the "Nightcap" podcast.

"I would’ve left the stadium with a bag over my head. Ain’t no way you’ll see me leaving the stadium when I got beat like that. After I’ve gotten beat like that every game. … And you do this?" Sharpe said.

"It’s disrespectful. It’s disrespectful to the fans who pay their hard-earned money. But you know what, it couldn’t happen to a better franchise. Because all that owner do is run his mouth and talk about what they’re gonna do. … And all their players do, because they take it from the owner, is run their mouth — and they ain’t won dog crap. None of them."

Legendary former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning piled on during a bit while hosting the Country Music Awards recently.

Manning and CMA co-hosts Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan made a reference to "Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini's hit song with Noah Kahan.

"But enough about Jerry Jones," Manning said.

The Cowboys have won their last two games on Thanksgiving and will be facing a Giants team that is 2-9 and could be in line to play its third quarterback of the season, Drew Lock.