Cowboys receiver Austin signs six-year extension

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin has agreed to a six-year contract extension, the team said on Thursday, adding that the deal added $54 million to his current earnings.

"It feels great to be wanted by this team because I want to be here," Austin told the team's website (dallascowboys.com).

"My career started here. (The Cowboys) gave me a shot and obviously I put my all out here every day and I'm going to continue to do that and hopefully for a long time."

A backup for three years, Austin burst onto the scene last season with a breakout campaign that included 81 catches for 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The speedy big-play receiver got his opportunity when Dallas wide-out Roy Williams was injured, forcing the team to start Austin for Week Five.

After the first of many big performances, Austin emerged as the Cowboys best option.

