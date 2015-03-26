Cowboys QB Romo fractures rib, returns anyway

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo fractured a rib in the first half of Sunday's game against San Francisco but returned for the final drive of the third quarter with his team trailing 21-14.

Romo came back moments after the team announced he had a broken rib and wouldn't return. He was clearly uncomfortable, grimacing at times.

Jon Kitna replaced him at the start of the third quarter, throwing two interceptions and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Miles Austin.

Romo came out of the locker room after the second-half kickoff and walked onto the field briefly as Kitna returned to the sideline, then Romo came off and later returned slowly to the locker room. He kicked the ground in frustration.

Romo played through multiple hits in the first half, when he threw a late 53-yard TD pass to Austin to bring Dallas within 14-7.

Romo came up slowly after being hit on a blindside cornerback blitz by Carlos Rogers as he was throwing in the second quarter.

Romo, who said this week he would come out and play his "best game" after blowing a 14-point lead last Sunday night against the Jets, went 8 for 17 for 144 yards and the TD before leaving the game.