Cowboys penalties big talking point after loss to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys lost a close game to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving in a matchup that was overshadowed by the number of penalties that were assessed.

Between both teams, there were 28 accepted penalties. Both teams were penalized 14 times. Dallas was hit for 166 yards while the Raiders were hit for 110 yards. Cowboys players were a bit confused over why there were so many flags thrown during the game.

Among those complaining was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who described the game as "throw-up ball" as the Raiders were launching the ball deep hoping for a defensive back to cause a penalty. Las Vegas got its wish as cornerback Anthony Brown was penalized four times for pass interference for a total of 91 yards.

"I call it ‘throw-up ball.’ This will arguably be the most-watched game other than the Super Bowl. I hate that it got down to just throwing the ball up and getting the penalties to get you big plays," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Mike McCarthy was at a loss for words.

"Twenty-eight penalties. I don’t really know what the hell you want me to say. Write whatever you want. I’m all for it," the Dallas coach said, via Pro Football Talk.

Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was on the receiving end of a strange roughing-the-passer call.

"I feel bad for my guys cause I know some of the penalties were 50/50; some would say really bad calls," he said. "It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, football is an aggressive game and you’re gonna attack the ball, and you’re gonna play through the ball, and you’re gonna play the defender. End of the day, it’s gonna come to a point and time where when are you going to let us truly play?"

He took his frustrations out on Twitter as well.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 29-yard field goal to win the game with 4:28 left.

Las Vegas moved to 6-5 and Dallas dropped to 7-4.