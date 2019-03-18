Cowboys owner has message for Giants GM after Beckham trade

Jerry Jones may owe Dave Gettleman a thank-you note.

Jones, on Fox Sports before the Errol Spence-Mikey Garcia fight at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, was asked about the Giants’ blockbuster trade with the Browns, which sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

“Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” the Cowboys owner replied.

Jones, who grabbed a high-profile receiver in Amari Cooper from the Raiders last year to help salvage the Cowboys’ season, had a front-row seat to Beckham’s breakout moment in 2014, with his dazzling one-handed catch.

Following Tuesday’s shocking move by Big Blue, Beckham, 25, thanked his fans for their support as he heads to the Browns and pal Baker Mayfield.

“To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans… you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience,” he posted to Instagram.

