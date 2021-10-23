Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Noah Brown appears to defend Ben Simmons amid Philly athletes' criticism

Brown, a New Jersey native, has played with the Cowboys for four years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown threw a jab at Philadelphia athletes who defended fans amid the Ben Simmons controversy with the 76ers’ organization.

Brown, a Flanders, New Jersey native, criticized athletes for their remarks on Simmons in an attempt to curry favor with local fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"All these Philly athletes tryna s--- on Simmons for extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity," Brown, a fourth-year player for the Cowboys, wrote on Instagram.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Noah Brown #85 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Noah Brown #85 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He didn’t mention anyone by name, but Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce took issue with Simmons earlier in the week as he was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team. He didn’t hold back when he was asked about the point guard’s situation.

BEN SIMMONS SITUATION ALL ABOUT 'LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY,' EAGLES STAR JASON KELCE SAYS

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"You write your own narrative. What’s going on, I don’t want to crush any other players, but what’s going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that. All that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things," he said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"If all that got corrected, you fix the free throws, if you’re getting better as a player, none of this is happening. Everybody can b---- and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

He added: "I really don’t think this is a hard place to play, to be honest with you."

It was later reported that Simmons was dealing with mental health issues and needed to take a break from the team. Star player  Joel Embiid on Friday asked Philly fans to tone down the boos and chants against his teammate.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 20: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 20: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when Simmons will return but the team has expressed its support for him.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com