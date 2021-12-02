Cowboys' Michael Gallup makes incredible twisting TD catch

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made a pretty touchdown catch in the first quarter to break the scoreless tie against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

With more than one minute to play in the first quarter, Dak Prescott led a six-play, 80-yard drive. Prescott found CeeDee Lamb, who made a nice cut up the field to avoid a Saints defender and get the ball down to the one-yard line. The play set up Prescott’s touchdown pass to Gallup.

Gallup’s catch wasn’t easy.

He had to jump up over Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson and twist so that he could secure the ball and make sure both feet were in bounds for the points. It’s a catch fans have to see to believe.

Randy Moss was among those who led the reaction to the Gallup touchdown catch.

Dallas went up 7-0 early in the game, but the Saints would answer right back.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill would find Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Hill’s seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Dallas came into the game with a 7-4 record and trying to tighten their lead in the NFC East. New Orleans is trying to right the ship after four consecutive losses. The Saints were 5-6 going into the game.