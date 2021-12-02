Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Michael Gallup makes incredible twisting TD catch

The touchdown broke a scoreless tie in the first quarter between the Cowboys and Saints

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made a pretty touchdown catch in the first quarter to break the scoreless tie against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

With more than one minute to play in the first quarter, Dak Prescott led a six-play, 80-yard drive. Prescott found CeeDee Lamb, who made a nice cut up the field to avoid a Saints defender and get the ball down to the one-yard line. The play set up Prescott’s touchdown pass to Gallup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Gallup’s catch wasn’t easy.

He had to jump up over Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson and twist so that he could secure the ball and make sure both feet were in bounds for the points. It’s a catch fans have to see to believe.

SAINTS’ TAYSOM HILL GETS SHOT AT QB TONIGHT AGAINST COVID-RIDDEN COWBOYS

Randy Moss was among those who led the reaction to the Gallup touchdown catch.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the touchdown by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the touchdown by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

Dallas went up 7-0 early in the game, but the Saints would answer right back.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill would find Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Hill’s seven-play, 75-yard drive.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas came into the game with a 7-4 record and trying to tighten their lead in the NFC East. New Orleans is trying to right the ship after four consecutive losses. The Saints were 5-6 going into the game.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com