Cowboys’ Micah Parsons rips Bart Scott for comment about injured Trevon Diggs: ‘Hating a-- old head’

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons caught wind of former NFL linebacker Bart Scott's comment on his injured teammate, cornerback Trevon Diggs, and didn't hold back in his response.

Diggs' torn ACL put a damper on the red-hot Cowboys' start to the season. The Pro Bowl corner will miss the remainder of the season.

Diggs was a hot topic on sports talk shows across the country, including ESPN's "First Take," where Scott, Stephen A. Smith and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark discussed the impact Diggs' loss will have on Dallas.

Scott decided to finish his part of the segment with an interesting comment that sparked immediate pushback from Smith and Clark.

"This is a major, major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A. always said, ‘Just wait, something bad always happens,’" Scott said.

Clark quickly interjected, saying, "No, don’t start that, don’t start that."

"Hold up, I wouldn’t do that right now, in all seriousness. This is a season-ending injury, so I’m certainly not gonna joke about that," Smith added.

Parsons saw the clip and unloaded on Scott on social media.

"Wtf?? He ole hating a-- old head!! Lame asf!!" Parsons wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!"

Scott barked back after Parsons made the comment, saying he was taken out of context.

"Been called a lot of stuff in my life lame isn’t one of them," Scott replied to Parsons. "Was never joking about a injury. Was speaking of bad luck & how a SB contender loses one of their most important players in there scheme. Get out your feelings and taking the statement out of context."

Parsons doubled down.

"Im not arguing with a grown a-- man on Twitter !" he said. "You a lame, keep my brother name out your mouth ! Get a new segment cause the one you had today was trash!!"

Diggs appreciated all the love and support he got from teammates, coaches and fans, sharing a message on X after the news got out.

"Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me! This is God’s Plan. I will be back and better!" he wrote.

Diggs, who injured his left knee during a 1-on-1 drill in practice, was spotted with crutches inside "The Star," the Cowboys’ training facility, Thursday. An MRI later confirmed it was a torn ACL that will keep him sidelined until the 2024 season.

Diggs just signed a five-year, $97 million extension with the Cowboys, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus and $42.304 million guaranteed, before training camp kicked off this year. And he was off to a hot start with one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and four tackles to lead a ferocious Dallas defense that’s been vital to its 2-0 start.

The Cowboys will rely on players like Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland to fill the big void in the secondary.