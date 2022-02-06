Cowboys' Micah Parsons says he's going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is going all-in for his first Pro Bowl.

After an incredible rookie season, the linebacker put opposing AFC quarterbacks on notice ahead of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and hopes to create new Pro Bowl memories by invoking those of the past, NFL.com reports.

"I already told them I’m going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. "I’m going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be so mad."

The rookie was referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Sean Taylor lowered the boom on punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt, per NFL.com.

Parsons — who beat the Cheetah in the Fastest Man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — will be able to showcase his skills against opposing all-star linemen.

The Pro Bowl serves as a platform for game innovation and this year, the Spot and Choose method will be tested on Sunday.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN.