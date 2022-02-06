Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Micah Parsons says he's going to play ‘hard as heck’ in first Pro Bowl

Parsons said he would play like Sean Taylor did in the 2007 Pro Bowl when he leveled Brian Moorman with a big hit

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is going all-in for his first Pro Bowl.

After an incredible rookie season, the linebacker put opposing AFC quarterbacks on notice ahead of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and hopes to create new Pro Bowl memories by invoking those of the past, NFL.com reports.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"I already told them I’m going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. "I’m going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be so mad."

The rookie was referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Sean Taylor lowered the boom on punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt, per NFL.com.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Parsons — who beat the Cheetah in the Fastest Man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown — will be able to showcase his skills against opposing all-star linemen.

The Pro Bowl serves as a platform for game innovation and this year, the Spot and Choose method will be tested on Sunday.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN.